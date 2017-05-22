touchbyte releases PhotoSync 3.2 for iOS with 50+ new features

Hamburg based developer, touchbyte today releases PhotoSync 3.2 for iOS, a major upgrade to the most versatile and powerful app to transfer, backup and share photos and videos over the air. Used by over a million photographers, PhotoSync for iOS includes support for the SMB Protocol, Share Sheet Integration and automatic sub-directory creation for user albums. The update also introduces transfer from / to “OneDrive for Business” and over 50 further improvements.

