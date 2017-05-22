Mosaic for macOS scores big with its first professional reviews

UK based developer Light Pillar is thrilled to announce that its recently launched app ‘Mosaic’ has met with praise from two highly respected industry names. MacTrast and Mac|Life magazine both awarded Mosaic a glowing review with 4.5 stars out of 5. Built from the ground up with a brand new engine, a suite of powerful new features, improved ease-of-use and native macOS integration, Mosaic sets a new standard in what anyone can expect from a time saving and workflow enhancing window manager.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

