Caboodle personal snippet manager is available in the Mac App Store

Colorado based Before Dawn Solutions today announces Caboodle 2.0.2, the company’s personal snippet manager now on the Mac App Store. Elegantly simple-to-use, Caboodle provides a single place to store, organize, and find useful tidbits of text, images, PDFs, and more. This release is a major rewrite of Caboodle to support modern operating systems. Version 2.0.2 sports many new features including Multiple document windows, Spotlight search, a new high performance file format, and many more.
