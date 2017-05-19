Scream Flying released for iOS Devices – The Ultimate Voice Control Game

G-Power GameinLife today introduces Scream Flying 1.0, their all-new voice control game for iOS devices. The first-ever sensation in crazy voice control and fun, Scream Flying is entirely controlled by the pitch of a human voice – there are no buttons or touchpad involved. In addition to the voice command feature, the game also detects faces and records video of the players as they proceed with game play. Players can also collect notes to add special effects to the colorful characters.

