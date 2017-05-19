HaystackCRM Launches Unique Mobile Tool for Small Business Owners

HaystackCRM, LLC today announces HaystackCRM 1.3.0, their mobile-first contact management and opportunity management system for small businesses. Designed as a mobile app first, HaystackCRM offers a unique, visual centric interface with functionality of a typical CRM. Business owners now have a tool to obtain quick access to contacts, import new leads from a phone, and prospect new leads with geolocation. With HaystackCRM the small business owner can build relationships anywhere.

