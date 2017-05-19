Excel Software announces the ExcelRT development environment for Microsoft Excel workbook developers. ExcelRT makes it possible for a Microsoft Excel user without programming experience to become an App developer. Create standalone Apps for Mac, Window, Linux or mobile platforms. Apply protection, licensing, icon, splash screen and a custom user experience.
ExcelRT Generates Standalone Apps from Excel Workbooks
