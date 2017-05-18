monoca 4.1 released for iOS – Easy-to-Use Life Assistant

Tokyo based Sola K.K has released monoca 4.1, an important update to its new lifestyle app developed exclusively for iOS devices. monoca is an easy-to-use life assistant, an application to manage items, collections, inventories and future purchases. The aim of the app is to make everyday tasks easily manageable by keeping a record of the items already owned by the user and the items to be purchased in the future. It features a simple and clear interface to make item management smooth and easy.

