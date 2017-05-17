Slidium: The easiest way to create markdown presentations

After more than two years of design and polish, Slidium 1.0.2 is now available. Slidium offers the easiest way to create beautiful presentation slides from Markdown, including graphs, diagrams and much more. The app ships with a set of professional themes and layouts designed to fit with all situations. Custom themes can also be developed using standard web technologies. Version 1.0.2 fixes a crash in Mind map and org chart as well as a random issue in editor.

