Seaking Hunter Selected to Appear at Upcoming Indie Game Events

Game Attack today announced that Seaking Hunter for iOS has been selected to participate in 3 major indie game events. Seaking Hunter is an action game that evokes retro gameplay from the shoot ’em up era, coupled with ground-breaking animation and addictive gameplay. Seaking Hunter is scheduled to appear at the Tokyo Indie Game Festival, 14th May 2017, the Indie Prize Asia (Singapore), 16th-18th May 2017, and Bitsummit (Kyoto), 20th-21st May 2017.

