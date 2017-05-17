PrepUP: The New SAT and ACT Prep App available on the App Store

Pinnacle Test Prep, LLC releases PrepUP 1.0.1, an update to their SAT and ACT Prep app for iOS devices. Version 1.0.1 offers a myriad of performance improvements, and fixes the Facebook registration bug. PrepUP aims to revolutionize the world of test prep by bringing students together to study in a fun and competitive format. In addition to practice tests and the question of the day, students can learn effectively through the in-depth answer explanations to the thousands of questions on the app.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

