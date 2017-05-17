Pinnacle Test Prep, LLC releases PrepUP 1.0.1, an update to their SAT and ACT Prep app for iOS devices. Version 1.0.1 offers a myriad of performance improvements, and fixes the Facebook registration bug. PrepUP aims to revolutionize the world of test prep by bringing students together to study in a fun and competitive format. In addition to practice tests and the question of the day, students can learn effectively through the in-depth answer explanations to the thousands of questions on the app.
PrepUP: The New SAT and ACT Prep App available on the App Store
