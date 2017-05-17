London-based Enjoy Minded Limited today announces Enjoy Minded 1.0.2 for iOS an important update to their social networking app in the UK. Enjoy Minded aims to help people make new friends and expand their local social circle. As opposed to the online interaction of social media sites, the app encourages users to meet like-minded people face-to-face and form real-world relationships. Version 1.0.2 makes it easier to select your city, when searching, and fixes minor bugs.
Make new real-world friends with the Enjoy Minded iOS app
