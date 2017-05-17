Fantasy Trader: Players Invest in Their Favorite Athlete or Celebrity

Indie developer Rahul Patel announces Fantasy Trader 2.0 Version 1.1, an important feature update to his entertaining fantasy stock exchange game for iOS devices. Anyone can buy and sell shares in their favorite star athlete or celebrity, in an effort to move higher in the stock exchange rankings. Players must make wise investments to improve their net worth. The combination of the stock market and sports & celebrities make the game a challenge. Version 1.1 brings feature updates and bug fixes.

