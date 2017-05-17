Confuddled: Elite Match 3 for iOS – A Puzzle Game for Clever Types

UK based Studio Plinth today announces Confuddled: Elite Match 3, an update to their universal game title developed exclusively for iOS devices. Aimed at casual gamers of all ages Confuddled is that most unusual of things a game of skill. Players clear the grid by sliding tiles to match 3 or more tiles, clearing the tiles to win. 110 levels to clear through skill. Confuddled is free to download. Version 1.1 introduces 10 brand new levels.

