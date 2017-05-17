24U Software releases 24U Toolbox Plug-In 2.0.3

FileMaker solutions provider, 24U Software today announces 24U Toolbox Plug-In 2.0.3, an important update to their popular data processing extension for FileMaker Pro 12 thru 16. 24U Toolbox Plug-In is designed to help FileMaker developers in their daily work by providing a solid toolbox of the most commonly needed simple but powerful functions. Version 2.0.3 removes limit of number of system scripts performed in single session, offers more precise error code handling, and much more.

