Sal Soghoian to Host First-ever CMD-D: Masters of Automation Conference

Sal Soghoian announced the first-ever CMD-D: Masters of Automation Conference, Aug 9, in Santa Clara. The CMD-D Conference (pronounced “Command-D”) is for anyone who uses automation, creates automation or develops software. Sessions about powerful automation capabilities hiding in plain sight, Automator power-tricks, cutting-edge dual-platform automation for macOS and iOS, and more. Scripting Boot Camp being planned for Aug 9. Contest. Podcast. More info or register at CMD-D Conference.

