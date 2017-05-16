MammaBaby released for iOS/Android – Top Parenting App Gets New Makeover

California based Life’n Stats LLC announces MammaBaby 2.0.1, a major face lift to its popular baby log and breast feeding tracker, now available for both iOS and Andorid market. MammaBaby is a fully-synchronized App-Web environment to help parents record baby logs quick and easy, monitor them via interactive charts, and provide summary, data analysis and relevant parenting information. Version 2.0.1 introduces a major design update as well as minor bug fixes.

