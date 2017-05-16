KeyCue 8.4 offers improved compatibility with macOS Sierra

Ergonis Software today releases KeyCue 8.4, a new version of the company’s highly acclaimed keyboard shortcut cheat sheet. KeyCue displays an instant overview of the currently available keyboard shortcuts; application-specific menu shortcuts as well as system-wide hotkeys and user-defined shortcut descriptions. Version 8.4 improves compatibility with macOS Sierra and offers enhanced compatibility with third-party products and overall stability.

