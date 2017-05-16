FontAgent Delivers World's First Object-Based Font Server

California based Insider Software today announced FontAgent Server 7, the world’s only object-based font server and the most advanced solution for organizing, optimizing, distributing and tracking font collections. Server 7 is built on FontFlex(TM) technology, which brings object-based font management performance, scalability, flexibility, power and simplicity to organizations of any size. FontAgent Server 7 is available via cloud subscription or on-premise license.

