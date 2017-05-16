CS Odessa Announces Logistic Dashboard Addition for ConceptDraw PRO

CS Odessa today releases the new Logistic Dashboard Solution to ConceptDraw Solution Park. The Logistic Dashboard allows anyone to quickly build dashboards that display Key Performance Indicators of a company’s products or services. This useful add-in for ConceptDraw PRO v11 offers a large collection of predesigned vector logistic symbols, pictograms, objects, and clip art suitable for creation of Logistics Dashboards that reflect the logistics activities and processes of an enterprise or firm.

