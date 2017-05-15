Tray Player Lite released for OS X – Tiny Player, Big Tunes

Darmstadt based software development company, Neonway today introduces Tray Player Lite 1.7, the company’s new free music player for OS X. Tray Player Lite allows users to play audio files on their computer. Tray Player Lite quickly sorts through the files that users Drag & Drop into the app, and plays only the files that contain audio. Featuring 3 play modes, Tray Player Lite supports multiple audio formats, allows users to skip to the exact spot in a track and more.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

