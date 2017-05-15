PicSay 5.5 released for iOS – Fantastic New Typography Tools

G-Power today announces PicSay 5.5, an important feature update to their popular photo enhancement tool for iOS devices. Incredibly easy-to-use, PicSay offers the easiest way to add fun text, artwork and stickers to any photo. Users can add personal quotes and photo captions, create posters advertising graphics, produce posts for their favorite social media platform and turn their best work into iPhone wallpaper. Version 5.5 includes support for advanced editing techniques.

