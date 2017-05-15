Noodlesoft releases Hazel 4.1 for OS X

Noodlesoft today release Hazel 4.1 an important feature update to their popular housekeeping utility for Mac OS X. Hazel 4.1 features smart date matching, as well as boasts a new user guide to help users to take advantage of Hazel’s features. Previewing rules is now enhanced with detachable popovers and highlighting of text matches. Other features include default values for empty attributes, a new “capture date” attribute, the ability to match a file based on others in the same folder, and more.

