Jumsoft's new Money app is updated to 5.1, brings desired features

Jumsoft today announces Money 5.1, an important feature update to their popular finance management app for macOS and iOS. Money offers a powerful, comprehensive and intuitive system designed to help you keep control of your financial life. Oversee your account balances, track your income and spending, keep budgets, and so much more. Version 5.1 brings advanced data encryption and security, with user interface improvements that enable more detailed insights into finance.

