Before Dawn Solutions acquires Caboodle personal snippet manager

Colorado based Before Dawn Solutions today announces the acquisition of Caboodle, the personal snippet manager from Dejal Systems, effective immediately. Elegantly simple-to-use, Caboodle provides a single place to store, organize, and find useful tidbits of text, images, PDFs, and more. In addition to this announcement, BDS has completed a major rewrite of Caboodle to support modern operating systems and be the platform on which we will build future Caboodle enhancements.

