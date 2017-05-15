Uncategorized

Before Dawn Solutions acquires Caboodle personal snippet manager

Colorado based Before Dawn Solutions today announces the acquisition of Caboodle, the personal snippet manager from Dejal Systems, effective immediately. Elegantly simple-to-use, Caboodle provides a single place to store, organize, and find useful tidbits of text, images, PDFs, and more. In addition to this announcement, BDS has completed a major rewrite of Caboodle to support modern operating systems and be the platform on which we will build future Caboodle enhancements.
