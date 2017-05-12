SimDif Website Builder released for iOS/Android/Amazon

Simple Different Co. Ltd. today releases SimDif Website Builder 1.92.1, an important update to their popular website creation tool for the iOS, Android and Amazon platforms. SimDif Website Builder allows individuals and businesses alike to easily and efficiently create and maintain their website using any iOS or Android device. It requires no technical knowledge of building websites, allowing anyone to focus on the creation of quality content for their audience. Version 1.92.1 fixes minor bugs.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

