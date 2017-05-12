Shaderific now with new side by side display mode

Gryphos GmbH today announces Shaderific 4.2, a major update of its OpenGL ES shader development application for iOS. Shaderific helps computer science students and experienced developers to get started with OpenGL ES 2.0 and OpenGL ES 3.0 shader development. The app makes it possible to write, compile and test shader programs directly on any iOS device without ever touching a laptop or desktop computer. Version 4.2 introduces a new display mode showing render view and editor side by side.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

