PCI's Full Suite of Products All FileMaker 16 Compatible

Productive Computing, Inc., a Platinum member of the FileMaker(R) Business Alliance, is proud to announce that its entire suite of products is FileMaker 16 compatible. To accompany this comprehensive update, each plug-in now features updated documentation. For a complete list of Productive Computing products that are compatible with the new FileMaker Pro 16 release please contact Productive Computing.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

