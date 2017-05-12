One Color Lite 1.1.1 is Available in the Mac App Store

einstein’s legacy v2.0, LLC today announces the release and immediate availability of One Color Lite 1.1.1, an image manipulation application. One Color Lite remaps the colors in your images so that they all fall within shades of a single color. The resulting image can then be shared with other applications or via the internet. The 1.1.1 update introduces instant export, sharing and enhanced support for drawing high-resolution images.

