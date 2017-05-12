Bus Simulator 17 Features Ultra-Realistic Next-Gen 3D Graphics

Ovilex Soft releases Bus Simulator 17 (v1.2.0), an update to their very popular game title for iOS & Android devices. Coach Bus Simulator lets players select the bus of their choice, get behind the wheel, and carry passengers across stunningly detailed urban & rural landscapes. This app is complete with day/night scenes, realistic weather conditions, animated sequences of passengers, realistic visual damage, tilt steering, turn signals, and more. Version 1.2.0 adda a new Bus and minor bug fixes.

