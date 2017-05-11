Red Giant Releases Universe 2.1 Featuring All-New Text Effects

Portland based Red Giant today releases Universe 2.1, an update to its collection of GPU-accelerated plugins for editors and motion graphics artists. Red Giant Universe offers more than 65 tools that run in Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe After Effects CC, Apple Final Cut Pro X, Apple Motion, Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve, HitFilm and Magix Vegas Pro. Delivering eye-catching text effects, version 2.1 sports six brand new tools and updates to two existing plugins.

