PhoneRescue 3 Helps Retrieve Deleted or Lost Messages Directly to iPhone

iMobie Inc. today announces PhoneRescue 3.2, an important feature update to their popular iOS data recovery software for Mac and Windows. PhoneRescue helps you retrieve all those most essential things that count so much to you. PhoneRescue 3 offers optimizations to help iPhone and iPad users recover mistakenly deleted or lost SMS, iMessages, MMS, as well as all attachments and images, directly to Messages app of iDevice, even without a backup.

