Mount Burnmore released for Apple Watch – Phenomenal New Puzzle Game

Sydvesti releases Mount Burnmore 1.2.5, an update to their popular game title for Apple Watch. Mount Burnmore transforms each player’s active energy into game energy, which is then used to rotate blocks that clear a route to the top of a mountain. Players can compete against others in ongoing flag challenges, which unlocks new mountains to climb and more. Version 1.2.5 fine tunes levels, offers new character, new in-game instructions, Game Center leaderboards and more.

