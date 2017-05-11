iMessage Sticker App Aminal Stickers Makes Chats More Fun and Memorable

California based indie developer, Ronnie Nguyen releases Aminal Stickers 3.1.1, an update to his fun sticker pack for iMessage. Aminal Stickers is an ever-growing pack of adorable, clever, cute and charming characters that make iMessage chats more fun and memorable. There are currently 150 Aminals available, and some are animated. Version 3.1.1 sports performance improvements to make the stickers load faster, with many other UI improvements.

