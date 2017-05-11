Default Folder X 5.1.5 adds stability & supports minimized Save dialogs

Denver-based St. Clair Software is happy to release Default Folder X 5.1.5, an update to their award-winning utility for macOS. Default Folder X enhances the file dialogs in all macOS applications. It provides fast navigation to your files, convenient previews, integrated Spotlight tagging, and more. Default Folder X’s custom keyboard shortcuts put your favorite and recent folders at your fingertips. This release supports minimized Save dialogs and improves stability.

