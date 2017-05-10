Preside Email App Adds Coloring Rules

California based GoodHumans today releases Preside 2.2.5, an update to their productivity-focused mobile email app for iOS devices. Preside speeds up email processing with predictive filing, integration with tasks apps, extensive personalization, and functionality comparable with desktop email clients. This update allows users to color emails in their Inbox based on properties of the the email, the ability to configure notification rules, other features and many bug fixes.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

