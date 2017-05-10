PDF Checkpoint at 50% Off on MacUpdate: Preflight and Conversion Tool

Zevrix Solutions announces that its PDF preflight and conversion solution PDF Checkpoint is available at 50% off on MacUpdate until May 23. Remarkably fast, PDF Checkpoint automatically preflights, converts to images, splits and optimizes multiple Adobe PDF files. Users can convert PDF colors, compress images, optimize resolution, check documents for errors, and preview them in built-in viewer. The program is equally suitable to process hundreds of files as well as single PDF documents.

