Legendary Coffee Experience on iOS, Android, and Windows 10

Texas based developer, Magnin & Associates today introduces Legendary Coffee Experience 1.0, their new game title on iOS, Android, and Windows 10. Legendary Coffee Experience simulates working in a busy coffee store, including training and practice in busing tables, blending, roasting and grinding, taking orders, and filling those orders as accurately as possible. Players must develop these necessary steps, timing, and temperatures it takes to make excellent coffee.

