DEVONagent 3.9.6 and DEVONsphere 1.9

DEVONtechnologies today releases version 3.9.6 of its internet search and research tool DEVONagent as well as version 1.9 of its smart desktop assistant DEVONsphere Express. DEVONagent queries search engines and crawls web sites. It then filters the results again and presents the results in a multitude of ways. DEVONagent gets support for StartPage, better connectivity to DEVONthink, and workflow enhancements. DEVONsphere 1.9 supports new file formats and received a revised results list.

