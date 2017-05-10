Developer of high-quality applications and design tools, Alungu is pleased to announce their one dollar sale of their entire collection of Mac applications. Get premium-quality design applications for an affordable price. The collection includes a wide choice from over 60 applications, including software tools for Apple Pages, Apple Numbers, Apple Keynote, Apple Mail, iBook Author, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, as well as Photoshop, InDesign. The Spring sale lasts till 19th of May.
Source: New feed
Uncategorized
Alungu Announces Spring One Dollar Sale
Developer of high-quality applications and design tools, Alungu is pleased to announce their one dollar sale of their entire collection of Mac applications. Get premium-quality design applications for an affordable price. The collection includes a wide choice from over 60 applications, including software tools for Apple Pages, Apple Numbers, Apple Keynote, Apple Mail, iBook Author, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, as well as Photoshop, InDesign. The Spring sale lasts till 19th of May.