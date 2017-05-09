Timing 2 brings automatic time and productivity tracking to macOS

Indie software developer, Daniel Alm today releases Timing 2, his popular time tracking application for OS X. Timing 2 records meticulously how much time the user has spent on apps, documents and websites. This data can then be used to analyze one’s productivity, essential for billing hours. Version 2.0 introduces a completely new interface, automatic productivity score estimation, and the ability to automatically detect blocks of time that belong together, for even more accurate time sheets.

