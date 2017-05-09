Indie developers Wenpo Sun, Andrew Milton and Aileen Marie Bayaca announce the up and coming Rocklien Run, their new game title for iOS devices. Rocklien Run is a beautiful free-to-play fast paced, cartoony 3D space theme runner. Super fun and easy-to-learn, but punishing and hard to master, Rocklien Run promises a wide range of fun unlockable and upgradable ships, collectable weapon powerups and blastable combos, and cute cool and crazy enemies. Available the 30th of May 2017.
Rocklien Run – Endless Space Runner hits the App Store on 30th May
