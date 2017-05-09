Project Planning Pro: A Complete Project Planning Solution on macOS

Connecticut-based development team I2E Consulting today announces Project Planning Pro 2.7.6, an important update to their comprehensive project and task management app for macOS. The app is designed to offer complete project mobility, and is available on macOS, iOS, and Android devices. Users can quickly create a project plan in no time. Version 2.7.6 brings the ability to sync projects between iOS and macOS device using the same iCloud account, as well as bug and crash fixes.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

