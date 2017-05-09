Connecticut-based development team I2E Consulting today announces Project Planning Pro 2.7.6, an important update to their comprehensive project and task management app for macOS. The app is designed to offer complete project mobility, and is available on macOS, iOS, and Android devices. Users can quickly create a project plan in no time. Version 2.7.6 brings the ability to sync projects between iOS and macOS device using the same iCloud account, as well as bug and crash fixes.
Source: New feed
Uncategorized
Project Planning Pro: A Complete Project Planning Solution on macOS
Connecticut-based development team I2E Consulting today announces Project Planning Pro 2.7.6, an important update to their comprehensive project and task management app for macOS. The app is designed to offer complete project mobility, and is available on macOS, iOS, and Android devices. Users can quickly create a project plan in no time. Version 2.7.6 brings the ability to sync projects between iOS and macOS device using the same iCloud account, as well as bug and crash fixes.