PopChar turns 30 + Ergonis turns 15 = you save 45%

Longtime Mac developer, Ergonis Software celebrates its 15th anniversary combined with the 30th anniversary of PopChar, offering huge savings for a limited time. PopChar X is the company’s award-winning tool for finding and inserting special characters and exploring fonts. In celebration of these anniversaries, customers can save 45% off the regular price when ordering a license for PopChar, Typinator, or KeyCue before May 24th 2017.

