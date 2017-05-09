Hacker protection Camera Guard blocks webcam and microphone on macOS

Miami based ProtectStar Inc. today introduces Camera Guard Professional 2017, the company’s new safety software product for macOS. Camera Guard ensures that no hacker, spy or malware can observe you or listen in on you. With just one single click, not only the camera, but also the microphone will be completely protected. An uncompromising, unprecedented solution, this app brings back privacy at the work place and in the children’s room at home with a single click.

