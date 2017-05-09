Automated Access to FileMaker 16 Conversion with FmPro Migrator 8.23

California based .com Solutions Inc. today releases FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition 8.23 with support for FileMaker Pro Advanced 16. Users of Microsoft Access databases can solve their endemic data corruption and 2GB file size problems by upgrading to FileMaker 16 with the release of FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition 8.23. FmPro Migrator is a stand-alone application which quickly and accurately migrates FileMaker Pro databases to MySQL, Oracle, Access, SQL Server, Sybase, DB2, OpenBase and more.

