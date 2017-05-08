The era of the Physics Match Game is here and it's an Amazing Experience

Conchware today announces Bumble Bom Bee 0.0.515, a maintenance update to their popular physics based matching puzzle game for iOS and Android devices. With a host of game modes, obstacles, power-ups and enemy bosses, Bumble Bom Bee offers innovative and mind-bending mechanics, puzzles and challenges that will keep you engaged for hours. In version 0.0.515, the bees got a few bugs out of the hive and strives to make the game ever better.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

