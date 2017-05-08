Securely Delete iPhone and iPad with Data Shredder for iOS

Miami based ProtectStar Inc. today announces a new update of its bestseller software Data Shredder for iOS 2017, their data shredding solution for iOS devices. By simply connecting their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or even AppleTV device to any Mac or Windows computer and running Data Shredder for iOS, anyone can securely erase and wipe all used space on their device, ensuring all personal data, photos, and more can never be recovered. The app goes beyond international standards.

