Phenomena 3.1.1 is Now Available in the Mac App Store

einstein’s legacy v2.0, LLC today announces Phenomena 3.1.1, the update to their popular quartz composition player for macOS. Phenomena gives you access to your composition’s parameters without needing an editor to update your compositions for different playback situations. Phenomena is an essential application for VJs, kiosk builders and digital signage designers. The 3.1.1 Update features enhanced social media connectivity.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print