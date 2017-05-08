Ockham 2.0: Identify the Critical Factors and Interactions in Your Model

Berlin based KnowledgeMiner Software today announces Ockham 2.0 for Mac OS X, an advanced and easy to use app for performing rigorous sensitivity analyses for a high number of model parameters. Ockham’s original approach to global sensitivity analysis based on self-organizing analysis concepts is designed to be a valuable and highly automated tool in academic research and for industry practitioners across a wide spectrum of disciplines.

