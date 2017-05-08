Berlin based KnowledgeMiner Software today announces Ockham 2.0 for Mac OS X, an advanced and easy to use app for performing rigorous sensitivity analyses for a high number of model parameters. Ockham’s original approach to global sensitivity analysis based on self-organizing analysis concepts is designed to be a valuable and highly automated tool in academic research and for industry practitioners across a wide spectrum of disciplines.
Ockham 2.0: Identify the Critical Factors and Interactions in Your Model
