Clean Writer – the oldest iPad text editing app, now at version 3

Cognitive Bits Software today announces Clean Writer 3.0, a major update to its highly rated text editor app exclusively for iPad. Clean Writer is a distraction-free text editor for writers and creative people that boosts creativity by placing the focus on words and writing instead of formatting and other unnecessary features. Version 3.0 sports a new cleaner icon, improved UI, improved iOS compatibility for modern iOS versions and devices, as well as fixes issues with obsolete Dropbox API.

